(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 20, 2024: The 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024 showcased the power of storytelling with the screening of the Chilean documentary 'EL NIND DEL PLONO.' Inaugurated by His Excellency Juan Angulo Monsalve, Ambassador of Chile to India, the screening marked a significant cultural exchange on the International Day of Journalism, celebrated annually on the 12th of February.



The Indo-Chile Film and Cultural Forum, a thriving platform for bilateral cooperation in the realm of arts and culture, played a pivotal role in presenting 'EL NIND DEL PLONO' at the festival. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Journalism Centre and Marwah Studios, expressed gratitude to Ambassador Juan Angulo Monsalve for his unwavering support in fostering cultural exchange between India and Chile.



Despite its brevity, ï¿1⁄2EL NIND DEL PLONOï¿1⁄2 resonated deeply with the audience, showcasing the power of concise storytelling to convey profound messages. Ambassador Juan Angulo Monsalve expressed his appreciation for the selection of the Chilean film among the top twenty documentaries screened at the festival, emphasizing the importance of films in fulfilling their intended purpose.



In recognition of its outstanding contribution to the festival, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the prestigious Award of Distinction to Ambassador Juan Angulo Monsalve, who graciously accepted the honor on behalf of the filmmakers. Additionally, Ambassador Juan Angulo Monsalve was honored with the festival memento as a token of goodwill and appreciation.



The event was made possible through the support of esteemed organizations including the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, Asian Unity Alliance, World Peace Development and Research Foundation, AAFT University, and the Embassy of Chile.



