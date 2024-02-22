Matrix Comsec Is Set To Exhibit Advanced Security And Telecom Solutions At MEP Conclave On March 6Th-7Th, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 21st February, 2024: Matrix Comsec, a well-established participant in the Security and Telecom sectors, is poised to display its excellent solutions at the upcoming MEP Conclave 2024, taking place in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from March 6th to 7th, 2024.



Boasting a strong history spanning more than thirty years, Matrix has positioned itself as a prominent supplier of comprehensive security and communication solutions, serving organizations of varying sizes on a global scale. This proactive engagement seeks to underscore Matrix\'s proficiency in Security and Telecommunications, promoting collaborations and delving into fresh opportunities for business growth.



Committed to meeting customer needs, Matrix places a high priority on providing technology-driven solutions. Its extensive portfolio encompasses Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom solutions. The company\'s dedication to innovation is evident through its research and development team, which constitutes 40% of its workforce, consistently pushing limits to create cutting-edge solutions.



Excited to be part of the 6th Edition of MEP Conclave, Matrix anticipates joining the ranks of industry leaders in the security sector. With a compelling agenda and the presentation of groundbreaking products, Matrix envisions a remarkable event that will facilitate meaningful connections and propel advancements in both the security and telecom industries.



The event will highlight Matrix\'s emphasis on IP Video Surveillance solutions tailored to address prevalent challenges faced by customers, including concerns about bandwidth usage, storage costs, multi-site office administration, and proactive security measures. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of Matrix Cameras, ranging from 2MP to 8MP, encompassing Turret, Dome, Bullet, Ruggedized, and PTZ Cameras, all designed to provide high-resolution images for in-depth scenario analysis. Additionally, Matrix will feature its enterprise-grade NVRs, which are server-based and boast advanced features such as pre-installed Video Management Software, redundancy support, and hot-swappable hard drives with storage capacities of up to 144 TB.



Matrix takes pride in its role as the exclusive OEM responsible for the development of all components within the Access Control and Time-Attendance framework, covering panels, door controllers, readers, and software. At the upcoming event, Matrix will present COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller seamlessly integrating high-speed face recognition technology. Equipped with features such as Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion functionalities, this device provides advanced security capabilities to address evolving threats and health-related concerns. With its deep learning algorithm, rapid identification speed of less than 0.5 seconds, and a user capacity of 50,000, COSEC ARGO FACE ensures top-notch security for organizations. Additionally, Matrix will unveil the versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, a multifunctional site controller with the capability to oversee up to 255 COSEC door controllers and manage 25,000 users.



In the realm of telecommunications, Matrix will feature its extensive array of telecom products, including Media Gateways like SIMADO GFX114G and SETU VFX404. The lineup will also showcase IP-PBXs such as ETERNITY NENXIP50 and Hybrid IP-PBXs like ETERNITY GENX, alongside the fully IP-based SPARK200 and advanced business IP phones. Furthermore, Matrix will unveil tailored solutions for specific industries, encompassing office-in-a-box solutions, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and seamless integration with third-party open SIP phones. Matrix takes pride in being the exclusive OEM offering a comprehensive range of business communication products and solutions within the telecommunications sector.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, expresses that a key objective of this event is to establish connections with organizations and system integrators. The goal is to showcase Matrix\'s proven products and solutions, illustrating how the company serves diverse verticals with its enterprise-grade solutions.



Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...

Other articles by Matrix Comsec