Today In Kuwait History

1938 -- Large quantities of oil discovered in the first well in Burgan field, 3,672 feet below the earth's surface. This marked the beginning of oil industry in State of Kuwait. Drilling in Burgan field started on January 16th, 1937.

1972 -- Al-Qabas Newspaper issued its first edition. The shareholding Al-Qabas for Press, Printing and Publication consists of five board members.

1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR).

1988 -- Kuwait Yacht Club opened a 120,000 square meter harbor capable of containing 265 boats.

1988 -- A 21-kilometer-long Kuwait Sea Front opened from Shuwaikh Area to Salmiya Area.

2004 -- Kuwait won the Asian Handball Cup for the second time in a row, beating Japan 28-24 in the final match that was held in Doha, Qatar.

2018 -- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah chaired an informal UN Security Council session called by Kuwait to discuss the Palestinian issue.

2021 -- As of February 24, 2021, the Kuwaiti cabinet extended decisions made on February 3rd regarding the percentage of government workers and capacity of public transport, which remained at 30 percent. The decision were part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

2023 -- Minister of State for Municipality Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Mejel opened the new building of the secretariate of the Municipal Council, and affirmed importance of the Council in serving the nation and community. (end)

