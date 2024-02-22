Culinary Excellence At AAHAR International Fair 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANSlife) Get ready to indulge in a celebration of culinary mastery as the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) announces the highly anticipated 16th edition of Culinary Art India (CAI), scheduled to take place alongside the 38th Edition of AAHAR International Fair 7th March to 11th March 2024.

This prestigious event, brought to you by ICF and organized by "ITPO" and Hospitality First, with technical guidance from ICF, promises to be a platform of culinary innovation and excellence.

With the addition of new competition categories featuring a total of 18 categories, Culinary Art India 2024 is set to attract over 500 national-level participants, featuring senior and apprentice chefs from across India competing on an internationally modelled stage. The primary objective of CAI is to provide a professional platform where culinary professionals can showcase their individual and collective skills, creativity, and expertise, while also fostering learning, sharing experiences, partnerships, and networking in a competitive environment.

Davinder Kumar, President of ICF, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are proud to present the expanded lineup of competition categories for Culinary Art India 2024. This event is not just a competition but a celebration of culinary artistry and skill. In today's world where new technologies have accelerated the way we live, communicate & eat, Culinary Art India provides a platform to demonstrate culinary skills and adapt to evolving trends in the hospitality industry."

Vivek Saggar, General Secretary, ICF Said, "Indian Culinary Forum's mission is to encourage and inspire junior chefs through training and competition, to raise the culinary standards in India, and to serve as a platform to leverage the development of Indian culture and cuisine on a global scale. ICF's dedication to fostering excellence in the culinary profession is evident in events like Culinary Art India, where chefs can learn, compete, and inspire each other. We look forward to witnessing the creativity and talent of all participants as they compete on this prestigious stage."

Featuring a total of 18 categories, the competition will encompass a diverse range of culinary skills and expertise, including 3-Tier Wedding Cake, Artistic Pastry Showpiece, Artistic Bakery Showpiece, Fruit & Vegetable Carving, Plated Appetizers, Petit Fours or Pralines, Three Course Set Dinner Menu, Desserts, Authentic Indian Regional Cuisine, Contemporary Sushi Platter, Live Cooking Competition - 2 Course, 45 Minutes, One Dish - RICE, Enthusiastic Hobby Cooks, Egg Benedict, Chocolate Mania, Cake Decorating - Dress the Cake, Mocktails Competition, and Live Sandwich Making Competition.

The culinary challenge will be judged by WACS-certified jury members from India and abroad, Chef Gautam Sethi, Cluster Chef, Accor group of hotels, Phuket, Thailand is the chairperson of this year's jury, while the well-known Chef Arvind Rai is the organizing secretary.

