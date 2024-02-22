Flyrobe Expands Reach with Grand Opening of Nashik Store

(MENAFN- Teammate PR)

New Delhi, February 19, 2024 Flyrobe, India's leading fashion rental service, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Nashik. This marks an exciting expansion for the brand, bringing its curated collection of designer outfits closer to fashion enthusiasts in the vibrant city of Nashik.

Aanchal Saini, CEO of Flyrobe said, "We are thrilled to bring Flyrobe to Nashik and provide fashion-forward individuals with a convenient and affordable way to elevate their style.Our new store aims to empower customers to experiment with their fashion choices while promoting sustainability through clothing rental."

Simran Tondulkar, owner of Flyrobe - Nashik, expressed excitement about opening the doors of fashion to Nashikkars. She stated, “We are delighted to introduce this unique concept of Flyrobe, which will be the ultimate destination for rental fashion extravagance! This Eco friendly alternative to traditional fashion will Redefine elegance & rediscover ethnic. Rent Luxury, Return Happiness.”

The Flyrobe Nashik store promises to revolutionize the way Nashik residents experience fashion, offering a wide array of trendy and chic attire for various occasions, from weddings to parties and everything in between. Customers can now enjoy the convenience of renting high-end designer outfits at affordable prices, ensuring they always look their best without breaking the bank.

To celebrate the launch, Flyrobe Nashik hosted a special event on February 17th, with notable bloggers and influencers in attendance to unveil the latest collection. It promised to be an evening of style, glamour, and networking, offering attendees an exclusive preview of the hottest wedding fashion trends for the upcoming season.





