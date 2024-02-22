Sultanate begins participation at Gulfood 2024 in UAE

(MENAFN- Madayn) The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has begun its participation in Gulfood 2024 – one of the globe’s premier food and hospitality expos. Held from February 19th to 23rd at Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates, Gulfood 2024 features an impressive lineup of over 5,500 exhibitors eyeing lucrative business opportunities, with deals expected to surpass $12 billion.



"The Sultanate, represented by Madayn, is participating at Gulfood for the twelfth consecutive year to promote Omani products, explore new markets, and expand outreach. The event provides an excellent opportunity for Omani industries to showcase and promote their top-quality products to Gulfood attendees from across the globe," said Hamood Al Balushi, Assistant Director General at Madayn.



Al Balushi added, “Through its presence at Gulfood 2024, Madayn also aims to align with the objectives of the national ‘Made in Oman’ Campaign by introducing Omani products to international markets, establishing new distribution channels, and tapping into diverse consumer segments on both regional and global fronts.”



The Sultanate’s pavilion at Gulfood 2024 features Madayn, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Oman Foodstuff Factory (Al Mudhish), Food World for Industry, Omani Euro Food Industries, Omani Gulf Food Company, A'Saffa Foods, Unique Food Solutions (Zaheb), Luban Foods (Delicio), and Ataya Trading and Industrial Company (Yamama).



Al Balushi noted that the participating companies will have the opportunity to display their products and the latest production technologies to visitors, as well as gain valuable insights into the products and services of their counterparts in the food and hospitality sector, including advancements in production and packaging technologies. He also emphasised that the companies will actively seek out new agents, contracts, and deals to further expand their businesses internationally.



Gulfood 2024 sheds light on innovations in agri-tech, the increasing use of AI in food production, reducing food loss and waste, public-private partnerships, and investment in alternative proteins, which can all help reduce food deprivation and feed the world through to 2050 and beyond. At Gulfood 2024, international policymakers and F&B industry leaders will share their insights on global food systems, and how they can be transformed to feed an ever-growing global population, while simultaneously building resilience and mitigating the impacts of climate change, to avoid future crises.





MENAFN22022024005005011489ID1107883665