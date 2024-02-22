Dubai Municipality transforms Old Municipal Street into vibrant pedestrian tourist corridor

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 19 February 2024

Dubai Municipality has successfully completed the Old Municipal Street project in Deira, marking a significant transformation from a traditional thoroughfare to a bustling commercial pedestrian tourist pass. Stretching from the Ras area to the renowned Gold Market, this revitalized street promises an immersive journey into the heart of Dubai’s rich heritage.



Under the project, the municipality carried out a comprehensive overhaul, including developing street paving, installation of a new gate, lighting enhancements, and the integration of heritage elements such as the iconic Al Mandus. To ensure comfort and authenticity, the street is now adorned with traditional seating areas and heritage-inspired umbrellas, offering tourists a glimpse into the historical essence of one of Dubai's oldest places.



H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasized the strategic importance of the Old Municipal Street project as part of a broader initiative to rejuvenate Deira and Bur Dubai’s historic areas, as well as various heritage sites and markets across the emirate. Al Hajri said: “We are working towards making Dubai more attractive and aesthetic by providing attractive and integrated facilities while preserving the Emirate's historical architectural identity. This is to cement the status of Dubai as a premier global tourist destination that seamlessly merges contemporary allure with ancient cultural landmarks.”



Revival of heritage markets

He added: “Our main objective to revitalize the historic municipal street is to breathe new life into the traditional markets and landmarks of Dubai, while also enhancing the tourist experience through innovative approaches. This involves enriching the area's visual appeal with heritage-inspired elements that capture its unique identity, integrating recreational amenities, and creating pedestrian-friendly spaces. Additionally, we aim to activate and stimulate the adjacent markets to boost tourism attraction to the region.



The municipality carried out complete paving of the street, which was completely closed to vehicular traffic for smooth operations. This initiative was aimed at enriching the experience of tourists and visitors by making the area more identifiable, while also fostering commercial activity to encourage investors to expand their businesses in line with the street’s new identity.



Located in the Al Ras area of Deira, the Old Municipal Street links to various heritage markets that overlook the banks of the Dubai Creek. These markets - including the Gold, Dates, Fragrances, Al Ras, and Spices markets - are distinctive tourist destinations that reflect Dubai’s history and the authentic identity of the UAE.





