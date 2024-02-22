Above-Average Temperatures To Prevail Throughout Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - Jordan is set to experience above-average temperatures on Thursday, with forecasts suggesting a rise of approximately (2-4) degrees Celsius compared to typical readings for this time of year. The Kingdom can expect sunny and pleasantly warm conditions across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see slightly warmer temperatures accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.According to a report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, Friday's weather will maintain its mild demeanor throughout most parts of Jordan, with the aforementioned regions continuing to experience warmer conditions. Cloud cover is anticipated at higher altitudes, with winds shifting from northeast to northwest at moderate speeds.Looking ahead to Saturday, Jordan is bracing for the gradual onset of a weak atmospheric instability, resulting in a slight dip in temperatures. This will bring relatively cooler weather to most areas, although the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will retain a degree of warmth. Expect varying levels of cloud cover, with scattered showers likely, particularly in southern and southeastern regions. Wind patterns will fluctuate between northeast and northwest, occasionally intensifying to moderate levels.By Sunday, temperatures are projected to experience a marginal uptick, offering mild weather conditions across the country. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will still observe slightly warmer temperatures amidst some low-level cloud cover. Winds are forecasted to be moderate and northwesterly.Today, across different regions of Jordan, temperatures vary significantly. In East Amman, they range between 18 and 7 degrees Celsius, while in West Amman, they range from 16 to 5 degrees Celsius. Moving to the Northern Highlands, temperatures are between 15 and 5 degrees Celsius, and in the Southern Highlands, they range from 16 to 4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, along the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures are notably higher, ranging from 25 to 13 degrees Celsius.