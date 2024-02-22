Assam Naval Unit Of NCC Initiates To Orient Female Cadets Towards Empowerment

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Feb 21 (IANS) The Assam Naval Unit of National Cadet Corps (NCC) has its Social Service and Community Development (SSCD) initiative geared towards empowering its girl cadets, officials said on Thursday.

A seven-day long programme themed 'Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Forging Paths and Shaping Economics' is being held in Guwahati from February 21 to 28.

The opening ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation by approximately 100 NCC girl cadets. The event aims to provide a platform for these young women to explore diverse career avenues, with particular focus on entrepreneurship, skill development, and initiatives aligned with women empowerment.

Distinguished representatives from various esteemed organisations lent their expertise to the initiative. Notable contributors include the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), ACCESS Development Services, and Sishu Sarathi.

These organisations provided invaluable support by offering lectures and grooming sessions, aiming to equip cadets with necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape successfully.

Furthermore, the participating organisations have generously offered hands-on experience through field visits to their respective institutes in Guwahati over the course of seven days. This immersive approach ensures that the cadets gain practical insights and exposure to real-world entrepreneurial environments.

The grooming and mentoring of these cadets will extend beyond the duration of the event, with continued support and guidance provided throughout the year. Regular visits by the cadets, organised in batches, will further reinforce their entrepreneurial aspirations and skills development.

Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AVSM, VSM, DGMS emphasised the importance of financial independence as a cornerstone of empowerment, urging them to aspire for self-reliance and autonomy in their pursuits.