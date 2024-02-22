GD Goenka University Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Judicial Training And Coaching Centre

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, February 21, 2024: GD Goenka University proudly announces the inauguration of its Judicial Training and Coaching Centre (JTCC) at the esteemed School of Law. The ceremonial event, held on February 16, 2024, witnessed the illustrious presence of former Chief Justice of India, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, as the Chief Guest, and renowned legal luminary Adv. Vinakshi Kadian Singh as the Guest of Honour.



The ceremony marked a significant milestone in legal education, as Justice Balakrishnan, accompanied by prominent dignitaries inaugurated the facility in the presence of students and guests.



This new centre is poised to redefine legal education and training, offering students an immersive platform to cultivate essential skills necessary for a successful career in the legal profession.



Prof. (Dr) Azimkhan Pathan, Associate Dean of the School of Law, highlighted the significance of a career in the judiciary and reiterated the university's dedication to academic excellence and holistic development.



The chief guest delivered a poignant address, emphasizing the pivotal role of legal education in shaping the future of the legal fraternity. He urged students to strive for excellence and ethical practice, inspiring the budding legal minds present. Justice K.G. Balakrishnan was quoted as saying "Judicial training and practical experience are pivotal for administration of Justice and GD Goenka University' School of Law has done commendable work in providing Judicial Training and Coaching Center for law students who are torch bearers of Justice in society".



Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group remarked: "We take immense pride in embarking on this new chapter in legal education with the establishment of the Judicial



Training and Coaching Centre. The GD Goenka university remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals and contributing to the advancement of the legal domain".



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi-disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best-practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI, and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning.



The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class airconditioned hostels.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Ishita Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9971751220