Govt Approves UAH 2.3B In Subventions For 66 Restoration Projects In Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government has approved the allocation of UAH 2.3 billion in subventions to the regions in 2024, at the initiative of the Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, according to Ukrinform.

“The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate a subvention to local budgets for the implementation of projects under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme. UAH 2.3 billion will be distributed among the local budgets of communities whose projects have been previously approved by the European Investment Bank,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided €1.7 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion to finance priority state budget expenditures.

The EIB's "Ukraine Early Recovery Programme" is a long-term investment initiative that aims to rebuild infrastructure in eastern Ukraine and regions hosting internally displaced persons. The program's first tranche amounted to EUR 200 million.