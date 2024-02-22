Canadian Military Shows Training Of Ukrainian Sappers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces showed how their instructors train Ukrainian sappers.

“It takes skill and patience to clear a suspected minefield. That is why one of the many skills Canadian Forces' sappers on Operation UNIFIER teach members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is how to safely detect and neutralize enemy mines. Stand with Ukraine,” the post reads.

As reported, as part of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training was resumed in the UK, Poland and Latvia. Photo credit:

