More Than 30 Explosions Recorded In Sumy Region On Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, February 21, 33 explosions were recorded in the Sumy region, as the Russians shelled settlements in three border communities.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram.

"During the day the Russians fired five times on the border area and settlements of the Sumy region. There were 33 mortar and artillery explosions," the report reads.

Reportedly, the Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Nova Sloboda communities were subjected to shelling.

"The Velyka Pysarivka: the enemy fired mortars (28 explosions). The Bilopillia community: mortar shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation (3 explosions). The Nova Sloboda community: artillery shelling was recorded (2 explosions)," the administration said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 21 and in the morning, the Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region four times, with 19 explosions recorded. The Yunakivka, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske communities came under fire.