British Test Launch Of Ballistic Missile Fails

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The British Navy conducted an unsuccessful test launch of the
Trident II D5 ballistic missile from the repaired nuclear submarine
HMS Vanguard, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
After the launch, the missile immediately deviated from the
course and fell next to the submarine, on board of which was the
Defense Minister of the United Kingdom Grant Shapps, and the first
sea Lord (head of the Navy) Admiral Ben Key.
The incident occurred during a training mission in the Atlantic
Ocean off the coast of the U.S. state of Florida. Initially, it was
assumed that the Trident II D5 would fly almost 6,000 km to hit a
given point in the central Atlantic between Brazil and West Africa.
As a result of the failed launch, a verification of the
circumstances of the incident was initiated. In addition, the UK
has launched a search operation to recover fragments of the missile
from the seabed at Port Canaveral.
The Defense Ministry of the Kingdom confirmed that "an anomaly
occurred" during the launch. "HMS Vanguard and its crew have
demonstrated their full readiness to operate continuous maritime
deterrents, having passed all the tests during the recent standard
control and training launches necessary to confirm that the
submarine can return to service after thorough repairs. The test
confirmed the effectiveness of the UK's nuclear deterrence, which
we are absolutely confident of. An anomaly occurred during the
test. For reasons of national security, we cannot provide
additional information on this topic," the ministry said in a
statement.
The British Ministry of Defense expressed the opinion that "the
anomaly was a specific phenomenon" that does not allow us to talk
"about the consequences in the context of the reliability of
Trident systems."
"The UK's nuclear deterrence remains safe and effective," the
ministry added.
