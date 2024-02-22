Vine New Leader Of UAE Tour On Jebel Jais

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Adam Yates forced out through crash

It was a bittersweet day for UAE Team Emirates on stage 3 of the UAE Tour (Al Marjan Island-Jebel Jais, 176 km) with Jay Vine climbing up to the top of the overall classification, but also with the withdrawal of Adam Yates due to a crash.



The accident of the British rider occurred around the 40 km to go point and while Yates came back on his bike and tried to approach the final climb (19 km at 5,6 %) with the rest of the bunch, he had to give up at 10 km to go with signs of a potential concussion.



Despite this unlucky episode, UAE Team Emirates showed their strength: Mikkel Bjerg set the pace and controlled the head group on the climb until -2 km, then Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2R) attacked causing the reaction of Jay Vine, who had noticed that GC leader and teammate Brandon McNulty could not promptly react.



O'Connor took the success with 5” on Vine, McNulty was 18th at 14”.



Vine is the new leader of the GC, O'Connor is 2nd at 11”, while McNulty is 3rd (+13”).



Vine:“The plan was to get someone from the team to the top of the climb in the leader's jersey. Mikkel Bjerg did a fantastic job to work on the climb and reduced the bunch massively and kept things together. Unfortunately, today we lost Adam who had a nasty crash and his head, we wish him all the best.



We're here to take the jersey home at the end of the week, whether it's on my shoulders or Brandon's that doesn't matter. It's incredible that I'm here on my first race of the year and already in a leader's jersey. Hopefully, we can defend it for the team.”



Dr Rotunno (Medical Director):“Unfortunately Adam Yates has been diagnosed with a concussion after his crash today at the UAE Tour. He is stable with other superficial injuries.



For the sake of Adam's health, and as per concussion protocols, he was withdrawn from racing. He will need recovery and the medical team will continue with neurological monitoring and rehab going forward.”



Sprinters will be the protagonists again in stage 4, 175 of flat roads from Dubai Police Officer's Club to Dubai Harbour.



Stage 3 results

1. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2R) 4:16:21

2. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) +5”

3. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) s.t.



General classification after stage 3

1. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 7:39:44

2. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon Ag2R) +11”

3. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) +13”



