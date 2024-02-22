(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), chairman of the House Select Committee on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is leading a delegation of committee members to visit Taiwan from February 22-24, 2024 as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

Other members of the delegation include ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD), and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA).

The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders and members of civil society to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest.

“Time and again Taiwan has shown the world how to stand up to the CCP's bullying and not only survive, but thrive,” said chairman Gallagher.“We are thrilled to be in Taipei to show our support for our friends in Taiwan, president-elect Lai and the newly elected legislative Yuan. The United States stands with Taiwan. By promoting deeper ties between our leaders and our economies we can enhance peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

“As democracies across the world face growing threats, Taiwan stands as a democratic bulwark against those dangers while demonstrating its commitment to free and fair elections, no matter how much outside forces seek to interfere,” said ranking mMember Krishnamoorthi.“We are grateful for the opportunity to discuss how to deepen US-Taiwan ties as we also encourage every country around the world that shares our commitment to democracy, human rights, and peace to deepen their own relationship with Taiwan. Americans stand with the people of Taiwan because we recognize that democracy is not merely our form of government – it is a declaration of our values.”

The post US congressional delegation visits Taiwan appeared first on Caribbean News Global .