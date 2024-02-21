Cloudmile's Grand Opening Of The Centre Of Excellence (Coe) In Malaysia

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 February 2024 - CloudMile announces the grand opening of the CloudMile Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Malaysia which will be serving customers across Southeast Asia (S.E.A). The CoE, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the cloud industry, helps businesses of all sizes advance their digital competitiveness through upskilling programs for AI and cloud-first practices.



The grand opening ceremony is the first in S.E.A. to feature all the latest market technology powered by Generative AI. Distinguished guests including Raymond Siva, Head of Digital Investment, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC); Phoebe Yeh, Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia; Patrick Wee, Country Manager, Malaysia, Google Cloud; and Megawaty Khie, Director, Channels and Strategic Partnerships, Southeast Asia, Google Cloud, honored the opening ceremony with their presence and delivered insightful speeches, underlining the importance of digital transformation and innovation for Malaysia's economic growth.



Through the launch of CoE, CloudMile showcased the real-world applications of Data, ESG, and Generative AI in a truly remarkable way during its grand opening. Through these captivating demonstrations, CloudMile not only empowers businesses but also enlightens the public about the enormous possibilities of harnessing the cloud, thereby expediting the journey toward digital transformation.



Lester Leong, CloudMile Malaysia Country Manager stated: "With the establishment of the CoE, we are extending an invitation to a dynamic and vibrant community of thinkers, trailblazers, and visionaries. By joining forces, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of technology, fostering a flourishing environment where collective achievements and advancements thrive."



The CoE is expected to benefit 300,000 Malaysians by 2026 via upskilling programs supported by Google Cloud, CloudMile, and Trainocate Malaysia, where participants will have access to digital learning paths at no cost, acquiring crucial skills and earning industry-recognized badges that open doors to new career possibilities.



Patrick Wee, Country Manager, Malaysia, Google Cloud, said: "Customers look to our partner ecosystem for strategic counsel, expert implementation services, and deep product domain expertise to transform their business and industry – and to do so in markets often defined by unique policies, compliance requirements, and cultural nuances. Having embarked on a journey with partners like CloudMile to expand their delivery capability in areas like Google Workspace, modern infrastructure, generative AI, and data analytics, it's exciting and encouraging to see them double down on their market-specific commitments to better serve local organizations and individuals. We congratulate CloudMile on the launch of their CoE, and look forward to deepening our partnership to drive further customer success and growth in Malaysia."



CloudMile is privileged to have established partnerships with leading technology vendors in various fields to drive business expansion and digital innovation. Partners such as Google Cloud, MongoDB, Fivetran, and Confluent are instrumental in AI and data, while Horangi, Palo Alto Networks, and JumpCloud provide essential security solutions. The partnerships enable real-world success stories and enterprise use cases across industries.







