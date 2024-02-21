Cottage Cooking Asheville Adds New Classes From The Big Easy

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Cottage Cooking continues to expand its class repertoire. A recent trip to the great city of New Orleans inspired the owners to add Cajun and Creole classes to their current schedule. While visiting what many refer to as the“Big Easy,” Cottage Cooking owners, Liisa Andreassen and John Godts, took a class on local fare to hone their culinary skills; they're happy they did.







Photo Caption: John Godts and Liisa Andreassen, Cottage Cooking, owners, relax on their cozy front porch swing.

“Our instructor, a Le Cordon Blue culinary graduate, explained that the class would be more like a chemistry class than a cooking class – and she wasn't kidding,” Liisa says.“She encouraged us to focus on chemical reactions and interactions and to use all of our senses. It was a wonderful experience and one we wanted to modify to fit our style and bring back to our hometown of Asheville, NC.”

Cottage Cooking now offers two new classes :

Creole Cooking; and the New Orleans Classic. In Creole Cooking, guests will learn how to make a delicious shrimp, chicken and sausage jambalaya. The New Orleans Classic (Cajun) features shrimp etouffee. Both cooking classes start with light and airy hushpuppies and end with Bananas Foster for dessert.

“Many folks that we teach don't realize the main difference between creole and Cajun,” John says.“Want to know? The easiest way to explain it is that Cajun cooking typically does not use tomatoes or any tomato-based sauces while creole cooking does.”

Guests who participate in these cooking classes will even get some Mardi Gras beads of their own to take home. So, let the good times roll or as they say in Louisiana,“Laissez les bons temps rouler.”

About Cottage Cooking :

Cottage Cooking classes are designed for the home cook and a typical class is designed like a dinner party where guests prepare and eat an appetizer, main course and dessert. There's also a Saturday morning baking class once to twice a month.

These cooking classes make for a great date night or ladies' night out. The company also goes offsite so folks can host their own cooking class in the comfort of their home. Bachelorette parties, family reunions and corporate retreats are popular too. In addition to the cooking class schedule which can be found on their website, they'll also design custom dates and menus as requested for private classes – on or offsite.

The Cajun and Creole classes are $89 per person. Guests are invited to BYOB. Gift certificates are also available.

MORE INFORMATION:

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL:

Facebook:

Instagram:

YouTube:

News Source: Cottage Cooking