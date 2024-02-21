Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/77 Provides Critical Care To Gazans Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian field hospital Gaza/77 continues its humanitarian mission in Gaza, providing medical services to Palestinians in the war-ravaged besieged strip.

The hospital's commander said on Wednesday that since its inception, the hospital has treated 9,546 patients, performing 1,157 major and minor surgeries, adding that the total number of patients treated since the beginning of the war is 16,769, including emergency visits, medical prescriptions, and various surgical procedures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The director also emphasised that the medical teams are working at full capacity, driven by their national duties and the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah. Their goal is to ensure the sustainability of the field hospital's operation under the challenging circumstances faced by the Palestinians.

The Jordan Armed Forces/Arab Army (JAF) reaffirmed their commitment to providing all forms of support to the people in Gaza, including supporting the health sector and ensuring the provision of necessary medical supplies for the treatment of patients, the wounded, and the injured.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the JAF, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, has dispatched 42 planes via the Royal Jordanian Air Force to El Arish International Airport, and 295 trucks via land routes. In addition, they have conducted 11 airdrop operations, some in partnership and coordination with several countries and humanitarian organisations, according to Petra.