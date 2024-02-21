( MENAFN - Jordan Times) HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday attended the funeral of the father of HRH Princess Rajwa, Khaled Bin Musaed Bin Saif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saif. The Crown Prince performed Al Janazah (funeral) prayer in honour of the deceased at Turki Bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh

