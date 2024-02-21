               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FUNERAL


2/21/2024 11:34:23 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday attended the funeral of the father of HRH Princess Rajwa, Khaled Bin Musaed Bin Saif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saif. The Crown Prince performed Al Janazah (funeral) prayer in honour of the deceased at Turki Bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh

MENAFN21022024000028011005ID1107883289

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search