Techmediabreaks Astrotech Corporation's (NASDAQ: ASTC) Subsidiary Bringing 'Game Changer' Technology In Aglab MVP

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech's (NASDAQ: ASTC) subsidiary AgLAB, Inc. has breakthrough mass spectrometry technology in its AgLAB 1000-D2 mass spectrometer and the Maximum Value Process(TM) testing method (“AgLAB MVP”).“AgLAB MVP is designed to improve yields and bottom-line profits for hemp ('CBD') and cannabis ('THC') producers of CBD-THC oils by up to 30%. Large-scale CBD and THC oil processors use molecular distillation systems ('MDS') to produce the valuable oils that are used in lotions, pills, tinctures, and cartridges. Using the AgLAB MVP solution, customers are now able to analyze the oils during processing and make near real-time adjustments that can boost the ending-weight yields and potencies,” a recent article reads.“We are proud to introduce the AgLAB MVP, a breakthrough technology that is more accurate and faster than any other testing method. The AgLAB MVP is very fast and is easy to learn with results that more than pay for itself starting on the first day of use. We believe this is a game changer for the cannabinoid industry and processors must use the AgLAB MVP to stay competitive,” Tom Pickens, CEO and CTO of Astrotech, was quoted as saying.
About Astrotech Corporation
Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximize shareholder value. For more information, please visit .
