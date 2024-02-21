420 With CNW Experts Say Marijuana Potency Has Dramatically Increased Over The Years

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) There has been a significant growth in both the THC potency and range of cannabis products in recent decades, according to recent research by the University of Mississippi's School of Pharmacy. The study , conducted through the university's Natural Center for Natural Products Research, involved testing marijuana samples seized in federal raids during the last 50 years. The findings reveal a significant increase in potency, with modern cannabis flower being 57%–67% stronger compared to those from the 1970s.

Since legalization in most states, such as Michigan, the cannabis market has undergone strict regulation and has expanded to provide users with...

