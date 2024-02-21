               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
MOSAIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS


2/21/2024 11:31:18 PM

Tampa, FL, 02/21/2024 / 17:15, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Mosaic Company


TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2023. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at .

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at , and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free) +1 877-883-0383
International Dial-in number +1-412-902-6506
Participant Elite Entry Number 7765456

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

/events-and-presentations/default

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at .

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:
Joan Tong, 863-640-0826
...

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226
...

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
...

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company


