MOSAIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2023. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at .
Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at , and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.
Conference Call Details:
| Dial-in number (Toll Free)
| +1 877-883-0383
| International Dial-in number
| +1-412-902-6506
| Participant Elite Entry Number
| 7765456
Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:
/events-and-presentations/default
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at .
Contacts:
The Mosaic Company
|
Investors:
Joan Tong, 863-640-0826
...
Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226
...
| Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
...
