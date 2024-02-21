Lee Kum Kee Joins The Celebration At Wellington's Lunar New Year Festival

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 February 2024 - Lee Kum Kee, the authentic Asian sauce and condiment brand, is thrilled to have been part of a highly popular Lunar New Year Festival in Wellington, New Zealand. Held on 17-18 February at TSB Arena, the occasion brought together diverse communities in a vibrant display of cultural tradition.



As a sponsor, Lee Kum Kee was delighted with the event's great success. The festival was graced by the presence of Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau, as guest of honour, along with distinguished guests including Members of Parliament Carlos Cheung, Nancy Lu and Greg O'Connor.









Greg O'Connor, Member of Parliament for Ōhāriu, Tory Whanau, Mayor of Wellington and Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee picture at Lee Kum Kee booth.

Also captivating crowds were dragon dances, cultural displays and live performances. Lee Kum Kee shared its passion for authentic Asian cuisine by presenting a diverse range of sauce products at special show prices, encouraging visitors to take home the rich flavours of Asia. Adding to the excitement, the beloved Lee Kum Kee Panda posed for photos and gambolled among festival-goers.









Tory Whanau, Mayor of Wellington, presents a souvenir to Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee, in appreciation of the company's support for Wellington's Lunar New Year Festival.

Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee says, "We are grateful to The Asian Events Trust for their dedication in organising such a remarkable celebration and were delighted to support it. Lee Kum Kee remains committed to promoting and sharing authentic Asian flavours and culture worldwide."



Lee Kum Kee stepped in to save the long-running festival after it announced last November that it could not proceed due to insufficient funding from the city council.



For more about Wellington's Lunar New Year Festival , visit:















MENAFN21022024003551001712ID1107883275