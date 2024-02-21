IAQG Publishes First IA Standard Through Global Publishing Partner SAE International

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> Brussels, Belgium - News Direct - 22 February 2024 - The International Aerospace Quality Group® (IAQG) announced today the publication of the first International Aerospace (IA) standard, IA9137TM: Guidance for the Application of AQAP 2110 within a 9100 Quality Management System. SAE International®, the organization's partner in developing international standards, has released IA9137 globally.



This standard provides guidance intended to help an organization understand the relationship between Allied Quality Assurance Publication (AQAP) 2110 "NATO Quality Assurance Requirements for Design, Development and Production" and AS/EN/JISQ9100 "Quality Management Systems – Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defense Organizations."



Through the IAQG/SAE Standards Development and Publications Agreement, the aerospace industry can turn to SAE or one of its many global resellers to purchase the IA9137, including new and/or newly revised 91xx series standards. As part of this agreement, SAE is publishing IA9137 simultaneously in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.



Eric Jefferies, the President of IAQG, explained that the purpose of this agreement was to simplify the development and publication process by utilizing a single, common workflow. "This approach enhances our speed to market while improving the management of global distribution. In addition to these benefits, we are witnessing the first standard to be published globally in multiple languages on the same day."



"The publication of IA9137 is a testament to the long-standing relationship between IAQG and SAE – and the worldwide consensus we foster. Through this new process and the SAE StandardsWorks 2.0 platform, the truly global aerospace community is able to collaborate directly and efficiently on the standards which uphold quality across the industry," said David Alexander, senior director of aerospace standards at SAE International.



For more information about IA9137: Guidance for the Application of AQAP 2110 within a 9100 Quality Management System or to purchase the standard, visit the IA landing page



Previously released IAQG standards will transition from sector designations of AS, EN, SJAC or JISQ to the new singular designation at the time of revision. IAQG currently maintains 26 active standards that establish common/shared tools and methods for quality improvement. To learn more, visit .



###



About the International Aerospace Quality Group:

As an international non-profit association under Belgian law with an office registered in Brussels (Belgium), the IAQG sets the standard for quality within the worldwide supply chain of the aerospace industry. The organization is comprised of member companies within the aviation, space and defense industries that design, develop, manufacture and support original equipment at system or subsystem levels. The IAQG is committed to establishing commonality of quality systems and improvement standards. These standards are documented, published and applied internationally by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and circulated throughout the supply chain. To learn more, visit .



About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design SeriesTM. More at .





Contact Details

IAQG+1 484-832-5176[email protected]