Farmers Protest: 'Delhi Chalo' March On Hold Till Friday After Young Protester's Death | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A young farmer died on Wednesday after the protests resumed on the Punjab-Haryana border which has resulted in tension near the region. Opposition parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, have launched a scathing attack against the Central government for failing to consider the demands of farmers. The BJP-ruled Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 23 due to farmers' protests. However, Union Minister Anurag Thaker said farmers are the nation's 'Annadatas' and added that the government is always ready for discussion with them are 10 updates on farmers protest:A 21-year-old farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh, succumbed to a head injury on the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri.'Those officials responsible...,' Punjab CM assures action after farmer's deathFarmer leaders have put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at Shambhu that they will decide the next course of action on Friday evening have slammed the Centre and the Haryana security personnel for using \"force\" against farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. A farmer leader alleged that the Haryana security personnel entered their camp in Punjab territory and used tear gas shells. Nearly 100 farmers were injured. Farmer leaders claimed that medicines were lifted and elderly who were sleeping in tractor trollies were beaten up week, the farmers paused their protest and hunkered down near the town of Shambhu border as their unions engaged in discussions with government ministers. They rejected a proposal offering them five-year contracts of guaranteed prices on a set of certain crops, including maize, grain legumes, and cotton, and decided to resume their march on Wednesday are seeking new legislation that would guarantee minimum prices for 23 crops. The farmers believe this would help stabilize their income. They are also pressing the government to follow through on promises to waive loans and withdraw legal cases brought against them during the earlier 2021 protests. The government protects agricultural producers against sharp falls in farm prices by setting a minimum purchase price for certain essential crops, a system that was introduced in the 1960s to help shore up food reserves and prevent shortages. The system can apply up to 23 crops, but the government usually offers the minimum price only for rice and wheat suspend 'Delhi Chalo' march for 2 days after Govt inviteInformation and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the government is committed to doubling farmers' income and has taken several steps toward this end. He said the government has doubled the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and increased the procurement by more than two times. According to him, the Modi government has spent ₹18.39 lakh crore in the last 10 years on procurement of wheat, paddy, oilseeds, and pulses as against ₹5.5 lakh crore by the UPA regime Haryana government on Wednesday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa till Friday (23 February).Farmers' protest: Mobile internet suspension extended in 7 Haryana districtsAccording to the Haryana administration, at least 12 police personnel have been seriously injured following a clash between protesting farmers and Haryana police amid the \"Delhi Chalo\" march at the Data Singh-Khanauri border approves increase in sugarcane procurement price by ₹25 to ₹340/quintalNationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said on the one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving various \"guarantees\" to farmers, but on the other cultivators are committing suicide due to growing debt. \"Today, farmers are facing hardships in the country. He toils hard but despite that, he does not get remunerative prices for his products. If input cost is high and output is low, then it leads to farmers getting debt-ridden and due to this situation, farmers take extreme steps,\" he said Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the formation of a committee to look into the issues of Gautam Buddh Nagar farmers protesting against the local Noida and Greater Noida authorities, officials said. The farmer's groups are demanding increased compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by the local authorities and NTPC in the past.

