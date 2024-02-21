'Does BJP Pay Income Tax?' Ajay Maken After IT Dept Withdraws ₹65 Crore From Congress Bank Accounts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "'Does the BJP pay income tax?' Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday raised concerns over the withdrawal of ₹65 crore \"undemocratically\" from the party's bank accounts by the income tax department.

He said that despite the sub judice nature of the matter, the Congress party is facing an unprecedented demand of ₹210 crore when there is a common practice for National Political Parties to pay no income tax a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ajay Maken wrote,“Their hopes now lie with the Judiciary. Yesterday, the Income Tax Department mandated banks to transfer over Rs65 crores from INC India, IYC, and NSUI accounts to the government--Rs5 crores from IYC and NSUI, and Rs60.25 crores from INC, marking a concerning move by the BJP Government.”“Is it common for National Political Parties to pay Income Tax? No. Does the BJP pay Income Tax? No. Why is the Congress Party facing an unprecedented demand of Rs210 crores?” he asked.

The Congress leader pointed out that this undemocratic act poses a threat to the country's multi-party system.“This situation raises a crucial question about the state of democracy. Is it under threat? During today's ITAT proceedings, we presented our case. The hearing is set to continue tomorrow,” he said.

\"The funds in question were raised through grassroots efforts, including crowdfunding and membership drives by the IYC and NSUI. This situation raises a crucial question about the state of democracy. Is it under threat? Our hope now lies with the judiciary,\" Maken added said that the I-T department on February 20 recovered ₹65 crore from the account of the Indian National Congress out of the total outstanding tax dues of ₹115 crore Congress complaint before the Tribunal, according to the sources, said that the I-T department had enforced its lein by encashing some of the balances lying with the banks without waiting for the outcome of the hearing scheduled before the bench.

The Congress has appealed that the department should not proceed further till the disposal of the stay application, the sources said Congress moved the first level of appeal to the Commissioner of Income Tax (A). As per the rule, an assessee needs to pay 20 per cent of the outstanding amount before the matter is taken up. However, the Congress paid only ₹78 lakh against the requirement of ₹21 crore Congress party's appeal was dismissed and the demand was revised to ₹104 crore. In May 2023, the Congress moved a second appeal before the Delhi bench of the I-T Tribunal. Sources said that the party has so far paid just ₹2.5 crore.

(With ANI inputs)

