Cardiac Arrest: Link Between Pancreatic Problems And Heart Conditions

Many minds have raised A prevailing question regarding the potential link between pancreatic issues and heart conditions. Social media posts and news reports by family and friends suggest that the individual was hospitalized for pancreatic problems recently. However, precise details regarding the nature of the pancreatic ailment remain unclear.

Subsequently, the individual was discharged home, but tragically, a few days later, reports indicate that they passed away from cardiac arrest at their residence.

Understanding the connection:

While pancreatic problems don't directly cause cardiac arrests, severe damage to any vital organ, including the pancreas, can lead to inflammation, which increases clot risk in coronary arteries, albeit rare. Any major Vital organ damage can induce metabolic imbalances, potentially leading to cardiac arrest as a joint terminal event.

Pancreatic issues may indirectly link to heart problems, though no direct causation exists. Various major vital organs getting affected is connected by shared risk factors, which also influence heart health.



For instance, diabetes, hypertension, and smoking increase the risks of brain strokes and heart attacks. Likewise, smoking-related lung issues correlate with heart ailments. Liver and kidney problems can also impact heart health bi-directionally, with over 50% of chronic kidney disease patients also having cardiac issues.



The primary cause of death in chronic kidney disease patients isn't the kidney ailment itself but rather heart attacks. This underscores the intricate interconnection of vital organs with cardiac issues. Prevention involves addressing risk factors like alcohol consumption, obesity, and high intake of fatty foods, along with addressing conditions like gallstones that can lead to pancreatic problems if they migrate into the bile duct. These are crucial scenarios associated with pancreatic issues.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle, including balanced dietary habits, maintaining optimal weight through regular physical activity, and quitting smoking are essential for preventing both pancreatic and cardiac problems. Smoking cessation is particularly vital as it significantly elevates the risk of heart attacks and pancreatic cancer. Furthermore, various medications used for different conditions can affect the pancreas. Therefore, it's prudent to consult your physician before taking any medication. This precaution allows for anticipating potential medication-induced pancreatic issues, enabling necessary preventive measures to be implemented.

- Dr. Pradeep Haranahalli, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield



