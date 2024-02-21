AHF Honors And Remembers Indomitable AIDS Activist Hydeia Broadbent

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Broadbent, HIV-positive since birth, partnered with AHF on several AIDS advocacy and awareness campaigns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) mourns the death of lifelong AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent who passed away in her sleep yesterday at the age of 39. Broadbent, who was HIV-positive since birth, first came to national prominence 1996 when she appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show and other national news and talk programs at the age of 11 to talk about her life living with AIDS.



Broadbent continued her fierce and outspoken advocacy throughout her youth and adulthood. Over the years, Broadbent partnered with AHF on several AIDS advocacy and awareness campaigns, including riding on AHF's award-winning 2013 Tournament of Roses parade float titled “The Global Face of AIDS” on which she represented North American individuals living with AIDS. Broadbent also appeared in AHF's “God Loves Me” billboard campaign, featuring people living with HIV and the simple but profound tag line.



AHF's Las Vegas Healthcare Centers Opening, 2013: Hydeia Broadbent attended the opening ceremony of AHF's first Las Vegas Healthcare Centers. Being from the state of Nevada herself, Hydeia made a special appearance at the ribbon cutting.

AHF's“AIDS is a Civil Rights Issue” campaign, Los Angeles 2014: Hydeia Broadbent spoke at AHF's third community forum in a nationwide series of“AIDS is a Public Health Issue” at the Holman United Methodist Church in Los Angeles. AHF's“AIDS is a Civil Rights Issue” campaign, Selma 2015: During the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, Hydeia Broadbent joined Rev. Al Sharpton, Cynthia Davis, and Gabriel Maldonado to speak on a panel at Selma University for“AIDS is a Civil Rights Issue: An Evening of Action.”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.9 million individuals across 45 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth , find us on Facebook , follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and TikTok , and subscribe to our AHFter Hours podcast.

