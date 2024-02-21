Maccase Announces New Line Of 'Hybrid' Macbook Cases

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MacCase, a leading manufacturer of premium laptop and tablet cases and the creator of the Apple-specific case market is excited to announce the launch of their new line of Hybrid MacBook Cases. The new designs provide the perfect blend of style and protection while solving the problems of older hard-shell, clip-on cases.



The new MacCase Hybrid MacBook Cases features co-molded technology utilizing impact-resistant polycarbonate plastics for the main horizontal surfaces and a softer, impact-absorbing TPU plastic for the edges. The polycarbonate absorbs the impacts while the TPU prevents abrasions and seals out dirt, dust, and moisture. Cooling vents and rubber feet allow for air circulation.



"We are thrilled to introduce our new line of Hybrid MacBook Cases says Michael Santoro, President and Chief Creative Officer of MacCase. "We stayed away from this style of clip-on case until we could provide a solution that eliminates the issues that have plagued these cases for years. Our co-molded technology solves all of the problems and does so in an elegant, beautiful way.ï¿1⁄2



Five different sizes are available, each custom fit to a specific Apple laptop model. The hard shell covers are finished in clear satin with light gray TPU edges. The aesthetics complement any MacBook model. The new MacCase Hybrid MacBook Cases is now available for purchase on the MacCase website for $24.95 ( With their sleek design and superior protection, these cases are the perfect choice for anyone looking to protect and enhance their MacBook experience.



MacCase invented the Apple-specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct product lines, one in rPET nylon made from recycled plastic and one in ethically soruced premium leather. Each consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios, and backpacks for MacBooks, iPads and general use. MacCase products can be found at Staples, B&H Camera, ClickHere2Shop, Walmart, and UnbeatableSale. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from



