UK – Jordan Drops Life-Saving Aid To Gaza Hospital

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GAZA CITY – The UK and Jordan have air-dropped life-saving aid to a hospital in northern Gaza. The UK-funded consignment of aid, delivered by the Jordanian Air Force, was dropped earlier today into the Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza.

Four tonnes of vital supplies were provided in the air-drop, including medicines, fuel, and food for hospital patients and staff. The Tal al-Hawa Hospital, set up by the Jordanian Armed Forces, is located in Gaza City and has treated thousands of patients since the start of the crisis.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron, said: “We have worked closely with our Jordanian partners to get these life-saving supplies directly to the Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza. Thousands of patients will benefit and the fuel will enable this vital hospital to continue its life-saving work. However, the situation in Gaza is desperate and significantly more aid is needed – and fast. We are calling for an immediate humanitarian pause to allow additional aid into Gaza as quickly as possible and bring hostages home.”

Earlier this week, the UK signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation to procure and deliver £1 million worth of UK aid to Gaza, including the critical medicine and fuel included in this flight.

Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), Dr Hussein Shabli, said: “We welcome this partnership with the UK to provide life-saving aid to those who need it most in Gaza. We thank our UK partners for working with us and we will continue to work with them on getting aid into Gaza for as long as its needed.”

The Jordanian Armed Forces flight departed earlier today from King Abdullah II Air Base, with the aid being dispatched with 'J-pad' GPS trackers to ensure it reached the hospitals safely. The foreign secretary's representative for humanitarian affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Mark Bryson-Richardson, was in Amman to finalise the details of the airdrop.

The UK has trebled our aid commitment to the Occupied Palestinian territories this financial year and we are doing everything we can to get more aid in and open more crossings, including calling for an immediate pause to get aid in and hostages out.

Humanitarian needs are particularly acute for people remaining in northern Gaza. A report issued on 20 February by UNICEF and WFP noted that 1 in 6 children under two years old in northern Gaza are acutely malnourished.

