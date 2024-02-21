Canada – Malaysia Discusses Upcoming Team Canada Trade Mission In Malaysia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada – Mary Ng, minister of export promotion, international trade and economic development, spoke with Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Malaysia's minister of international trade and industry, Global Affairs Canada reports.

“During the call, the ministers discussed the upcoming Team Canada Trade Mission in Malaysia from March 24 to 26. As a flagship deliverable of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, this mission seeks to strengthen trade relations, foster people-to-people connections between Canada and Malaysia, identify key sectors for Canadian businesses to grow in Malaysia and enhance opportunities for foreign direct investment.”

The minister's call follows the recent visit of Lawrence MacAulay, minister of agriculture and agri-food, to Malaysia and then the Philippines, where he opened Canada's Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office. Opening the office further indicates Canada's commitment to deepening its relationship and collaboration with, and engagement in the region.

Minister Ng also thanked minister Tengku Zafrul for Malaysia's support for the upcoming 7th Trade Negotiating Committee Meeting, which will be an opportunity to make progress toward a Canada-Association of Southeast Asia Nations free trade agreement. Canada is set to host the meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from February 26 to March 1.

