Hangar Demolishing In Suweileh Factory Kills 1, Injures 2

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- A collapse inside a factory while demolishing a hangar in the Suweileh neighborhood of northern Amman killed one person and injured two more.
The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated that civil defense crews rushed to the incident and evacuated the victim's body. They also provided first aid to the injured, who were transported to a hospital.
He added that the demolition contractor was arrested, and an investigation was initiated.
