Israeli Shelling Kills 2 Doctors Without Borders Staff In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that a shelter housing MSF staff and their families in the Mawdhi area, west of Khan Yunis, was hit by Israeli shelling.The organization, also known as Doctors Without Borders, added that the Israeli shelling claimed the life of at least two MSF staff members and injured six others, including two children who suffered from burns.They were all evacuated by Palestinian Red Crescent medical teams to the International Medical Corps field hospital in Rafah, in coordination with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).The United Nations said that since October 7, 160 UN staff members have been killed in Gaza.