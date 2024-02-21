Continuation Of Settlements Construction Undermines Establishment Of Palestinian State, Says France

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Feb. 21 (Petra) - The French representative at the International Court of Justice, Diego Colas, affirmed his country's unwavering support for the two-state solution, which guarantees the aspirations of the Palestinians to establish an independent state and achieve security for Israel.BBC quoted Colas on Wednesday as saying that the Palestinians' right to self-determination is no longer a matter for debate, and the court confirmed it in its 2004 decision.He added that "the continuation of the Israeli occupation and the construction of settlements undermine the establishment of a Palestinian state."Colas said that "the two-state solution is the only one that will meet Israel's right to security and the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians to establish an independent, geographically contiguous, and viable state."He added that, to achieve this goal, France calls for the resumption of the peace process in a decisive and credible manner.He stressed that this will require security arrangements and a state capable of taking sovereign actions, adding that the Palestinian people have the right to live side by side with the Israelis within internationally recognized borders.