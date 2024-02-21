Determining Ramadan Start Responsibility Of Specialists, Says Iftaa Department

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- The spokesperson for the Iftaa Department, Ahmed Harasis, said that announcing the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and the first of Shawwal is the responsibility of the Iftaa Council and the Iftaa Department.Harasis urged the public to be accurate and to obtain information related to determining the beginning of the month of Ramadan from specialists in order to achieve unity in society. This is in reference to the inaccurate news that has been circulated about the subject on some media outlets and social media platforms.