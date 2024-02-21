UNIFIL Says It Is Working To Avoid Escalation Between Lebanon, Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that it is working to avoid an escalation on the border between Lebanon and Israel, and that it supports the Lebanese government in implementing UN Resolution 1701.In a brief statement, UNIFIL said that "the exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel has caused immense suffering for the displaced on both sides of the Blue Line."