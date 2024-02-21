Kuwait's Embassies, Consulates Mark National Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's embassies and consulates in a number of countries and capitals celebrated Wednesday the country's 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day.

In Jeddah, the Kuwaiti General Consulate marked these dear occasions, in the presence of Governor of Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah, as well as some senior officials, diplomats, businesspeople, media figures and Kuwaiti students.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement on this occasion, Kuwait's General Consul and Permanent Representative to the OIC Mohammad Al-Mutairi conveyed greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the government and Kuwaitis.

He lauded the first generation's efforts and sacrifices made for the independence of the homeland and liberation from the Iraqi brutal invasion.

Al-Mutairi also extolled deep-rooted and historical ties between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, saying they are an exemplary for countries and peoples.

He indicated that the relations were based on solid bonds of common language, religion and destiny as well as good-neighborliness, recalling the honorable and historical positions of Saudi Arabia in support of Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion.

He hailed the two leaderships' wisdom, balance and rationality in handling all issues, pointing to identical stances between the two sides towards regional and international events.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia work together to achieve integration between Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Kuwait's Vision 2035, he stated, stressing the importance of expanding cooperation horizons and economic partnership.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries hit about KD 900 million (about USD 2.1 billion) in 2022, he said.

Al-Mutairi further referred to visits between the two countries' leaderships, noting Saudi Arabia was the first country His Highness the Amir visited after assuming office.

That visit showed the Kingdom's importance to Kuwait during which His Highness the Amir was granted the King Abdulaziz Medal by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abzulaziz, on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Al-Mutairi said.

He congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the "Founding Day" which falls on February 22 every year, wishing further progress, stability and prosperity to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Ambassador to Oman Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajri affirmed that Kuwait-Omani ties are distinguished, historical and deep-rooted.

Addressing a ceremony marking the national days, Al-Hajri conveyed sincere greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Premier Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

He referred to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to Oman that showed the real brotherly ties between the two countries.

These ties embodied partnership led to the official inauguration of Duqm refinery and petrochemical industries complex, he noted.

He affirmed the two political leaderships' keenness and desire to develop relations between the two brotherly countries and enhance areas of cooperation.

Additionally, UAE's Minister of Economy Abdulla Al Marri congratulated Kuwait on its national days.

During a festival held by Kuwait's General Consulate in Dubai and the northern emirates on the national days, Al-Marri said that "we in the UAE are keen on partaking in Kuwait's national days and increasing trade exchange between the two countries".

Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of the festival, Al-Marri referred to signing a deal between the two sides on protecting investment and avoiding double taxation to encourage investment and build a national economy.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's General Consul Ali Al-Thaydi carried sincere greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Premier Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Kuwaitis on this dear occasion.

He referred to Kuwait's leading role in varied fields in boosting cooperation and friendship internationally, wishing the country everlasting prosperity and progress under the leadership of His Highness the Amir.

He affirmed bilateral relations and historical bonds between the two sisterly countries, saying that he looks forward to enhancing and developing these ties in all domains to serve common interests.

In Accra, Ambassador-designate of the State of Kuwait to Ghana, Mohammed Abdallah Al-Khalidi officially celebrated Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day on Wednesday at the embassy headquarters in a ceremony attended by a large number of figures, diplomats as well as others.

In Algiers, the Kuwait Embassy held a ceremony to celebrate the national days.

Algeria's Minister of Finance, Laaziz Fayed and Minister of Economy, Yacine El-Mahdi Oualid attended the event, in addition to many political and cultural figures and lawmakers.

In a speech, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Algeria Mahammad Al-Shabu said the relations between the two countries are historically deep and are based on mutual respect.

He pointed to the bonds of sincere brotherhood and shared interests that unite the two peoples.

Al-Shabu added that both countries are preparing to sign many trade exchanges and economic relations agreements.

In Valletta, President of the Republic of Malta George Vella underlined Kuwait's important role as a strategic partner for the European Union, congratulating Kuwait on the national days.

During a festival held by the Kuwait Embassy to mark the national days, Vella extended his congratulations to His Highness the Amir, extolling historical ties between the two sides.

During the first years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1970s, Malta benefited from Kuwait's aid, which contributed greatly to the country's development of infrastructure and agriculture, the president said.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Ambassador to Malta Faisal Al-Mutairi sent his sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir, stressing the deep-rooted ties between the two sides.

He referred to unforgettable historical stance of Malta that supported Kuwait during the Iraqi occupation.

Over years, the two sides showed their determination on enhancing historical ties to serve two peoples' interests, the ambassador stated. (more)

