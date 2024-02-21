Kuwait's Embassies, Consulates Mark National Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, In Doha, The Embassy of Kuwait celebrated Wednesday, the 63rd anniversary of the Independence Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, in the presence of a number of Qatari ministers and officials as well as ambassadors and foreign and local dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi said Kuwait is keen on establishing strong relations with all brotherly and friendly countries.

He recalled with pride and appreciation the honorable role of the sisterly State of Qatar in Kuwait's liberation.

He commended the distinguished and exemplary relations between the two Arabian Gulf States at all levels.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi told KUNA after the ceremony that the celebrations of the Independence Day and Liberation Day enrich national feelings and spirit of belongingness and loyalty to the homeland.

He extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to the Kuwaiti people on the dear occasion.

In Cairo, the Kuwaiti Embassy held a function to celebrate the national days, attended by large number of Egyptian ministers, senior officials, businesspeople, dignitaries as well as Arab and foreign ambassadors.

The guests were welcomed at the venue by Kuwait's Ambassador to Egypt Ghanim Al-Ghanim, Kuwait's Representative at the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi and several embassy staff members.

On behalf of the Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mohammad Shaker delivered a speech to congratulate the Kuwaiti leadership and people on the national days.

Shaker stressed the strength of Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations on the government and people-to-people levels.

He lauded cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially electricity and renewable energy, pointing to the great prospects for future cooperation in these domains.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Ghanim thanked all the guests who came to share the joy of the national days with Kuwait.

"I am honored to convey to you the greetings and appreciation of your brothers in the State of Kuwait for the good feelings that you exchange with us through your generous participation in the joy we experience," he said.

He pointed out that the national days this year coincide with the beginning of a new era under the leadership of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with his the wisdom, sophistication and vision for the future of Kuwait. "We, in Kuwait, are at the gate of a new phase," he said.

He congratulated the Egyptian leadership, government and people on electing President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi for a new term in office to continue his march of progress, development and stability.

"Your participation today in the celebration of my country's national days shows the special place of the State of Kuwait in the hearts of its brothers and friends and reflects the strength of the distinguished relations that links my leadership and people to country," Al-Ghanim said.

He praised the two countries' keenness to build bridges of cooperation and integration and establish the principles of justice and peace under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi.

He pointed out that Egypt was the first country to participate in Kuwait's renaissance and was also a target for Kuwaiti investments.

He indicated that the Kuwaiti investments in Egypt have reached more than USD 20 billion, expecting a remarkable leap in these investments in the coming period.

For his part, Kuwait's Representative at the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi welcomed the guests and thanked them for their good sentiments.

He extolled Kuwait's strong relations with all countries and its role in promoting regional and international security and stability.

He shed lights on Kuwait's effective role in defending just Arab causes. (end)

