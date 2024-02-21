Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Official Gazette (Kuwait Al-Youm) published the decree No. 4 of 2024 temporarily suspending the National Assembly's election law No. 120 of 2023 until October 1.
DOHA - Qatar's cabinet commended Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's talks with His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi congratulated the Kuwaiti leadership and people on the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day.
KUWAIT - Kuwait is set to deliver a plea before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the legal ramifications of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's embassies and consulates in a number of countries and capitals celebrated Wednesday the country's 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day.
GARUT - The Kuwait-based Sheikh Abdullah Al Nouri Charity inaugurated the first phase of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Education Complex in Indonesia.
GAZA - Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launched a campaign to distribute 15,000 medical and food supply packages to displaced families in Gaza. (end)
