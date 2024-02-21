(MENAFN- The Conversation) .Seeking passionate individuals! Thrive in a fast-paced environment & deliver exceptional service for our students.

Job no: 0036544

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing (Multiple Opportunities Available)

Department: Stop 1 - Student and Scholarly Services

Salary: UOM 5 – $79, 961 - $91, 844 p.a. plus 17% super



Empower students and shape academic journeys!

Guide students through enrolment, degree planning, and global study opportunities. Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

Join our Course Planning team as a Student Adviser and become a vital guide for students on their academic journey. From managing enrolment to mapping out degree structures, choosing majors, and exploring global study opportunities, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping their futures. Through in-person appointments, engaging webinars, and responsive written communication, you'll offer personalised support while collaborating with a high-performing team dedicated to problem-solving and fostering a vibrant culture.

This role isn't just about advising-it's about connecting with students and colleagues alike, making a real difference in their educational experiences and beyond.

Your responsibilities will include:



Delivering comprehensive, holistic enrolment and course planning support to students both in-person and virtually, ensuring accuracy and quality.

Connecting students with specialised services when necessary for targeted assistance.

Engaging proactively in collecting and sharing course/subject expertise across teams, contributing to the training, coaching, and development of new team members. Collaborating effectively with stakeholders to develop accurate, up-to-date, and high-quality information content for student and internal staff communication channels.

Who we are looking for

We're excited to welcome individuals who radiate a passion for delivering exceptional customer service, especially in fast-paced frontline environments. If you're someone who thrives amidst change, enjoys collaborating closely with colleagues, and eagerly tackles challenges with initiative and positivity, we want you on our team. Your demonstrated experience and genuine enthusiasm for engaging with diverse, multicultural clientele make you a perfect fit. Come join us and be a valued contributor to our dynamic and supportive work environment, where your skills and positivity will shine.

You will also have:



A tertiary qualification or equivalent blend of education and relevant experience.

Proficient in utilising CRM and student systems, along with advanced skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and internet research. Demonstrated experience in complex enquiry or case resolution.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Stop 1 - Student and Scholarly Services

Stop 1 is the University of Melbourne's primary student services centre. Our frontline teams provide a range of information, guidance, and advice for all coursework students, from general admin and enrolment enquiries, to complex course planning and referrals to specialist services. Services are delivered in person, via online enquiries, and over the phone.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier-free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume

Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience The responses against the Selection Criteria^ (found in the Position Description)

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.