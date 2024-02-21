World’S Largest Mining Project Unfolds In Africa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Tinto's Simandou project launches in West Africa, aiming to become the world's largest mining venture.



This $20 billion project combines iron ore extraction with railway and port development in Guinea, pioneering mining operations.



The Simandou mountain range in southeast Guinea spans over 100km.



Its subsoils contain the world's largest untapped reserve of high-grade iron ore, estimated at over 2 billion tonnes. Developing a project of Simandou's scale is a unique opportunity.



Simandou's mining concession is divided into four blocks. Rio Tinto holds rights to Simandou's blocks 3 and 4 through Rio Tinto Simfer.



This company is a joint venture between Rio Tinto , Chalco Iron Ore Holdings (CIOH), and the Government of the Republic of Guinea.







Rio Tinto is the majority shareholder and managing partner of Rio Tinto Simfer.



Rio Tinto's project is anticipated to significantly impact West Africa's economy, promising to catalyze growth in local industries and job creation.



Yet, alongside the economic potential, environmental and social concerns need addressing to achieve a balanced advancement.



Simandou plans its first shipment for 2025, targeting an annual output of 60 million tons by 2028 to meet 5% of global iron ore demand, significantly impacting the market.



Rio Tinto's West African venture transcends extraction, focusing on enduring partnerships and sustainable development.



Rio Tinto prioritizes carbon reduction and decarbonization in mining, showcasing progressive practices.

A pivotal project

Analysts see Simandou as a pivotal project, combining disciplined investment with innovation, boosting profitability and market flexibility.



Despite market volatility, Rio Tinto's $7.7 billion free cash flow and $11.8 billion earnings in 2023 highlight Simandou's strong economic base.



Simandou's success relies on uniting stakeholder interests, promising widespread, enduring advantages.



This includes a commitment to not just economic growth but also to conscientious environmental and social governance.



As Simandou progresses, it invites global attention to West Africa, with the potential to redefine mining standards.

