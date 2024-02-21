Mixed Trends In European Markets Amid Corporate Earnings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday, with London's FTSE 100 lagging due to HSBC and Glencore's underwhelming financial results.



Conversely, Carrefour's strong performance buoyed the Paris market.



The anticipation for the Federal Reserve 's meeting minutes has investors on edge, unsure when the US will adjust interest rates.



London's market dipped 0.73% due to HSBC's unexpected $153 million loss in Q4 2023, contrasting sharply with its profit the previous year.



The bank's stake in Bank of Communications took a $3 billion write-down, reflecting China's economic slowdown.







Despite this, S&P Global predicts HSBC will maintain a robust credit profile.



Glencore also saw a decline, with its adjusted EBITDA halving due to falling coal prices, underscoring the impact of geopolitical tensions.



Paris's CAC-40 rose by 0.22%, propelled by Carrefour, which surged 4.74% after surpassing profit forecasts and announcing a share buyback.



Edenred, however, suffered a significant drop. DAX, Ibex-35, PSI-20, and FTSE MIB rose due to corporate earnings and global economic factors.



This trading day underscored the influence of corporate earnings on market movements, with investors closely watching the Fed's policy direction.



Amidst fluctuating commodity prices and geopolitical challenges, European markets displayed resilience, with selective sectors and companies driving market dynamics.

MENAFN21022024007421016031ID1107882828