Brazil To Dominate 60% Of Global Soybean Exports In Next Decade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil aims to increase its soybean exports by 31.8% over the next decade, targeting 133.2 million metric tons by the 2033–34 season.

















Brazil's share of global soy exports rises from 57.18% to 60.1%, consolidating its dominant position in the market.









The growth is spurred by soy's profitability, especially with the expansion of farming into the Cerrado and Amazon regions, showcasing Brazil's strategic agricultural expansion.









USDA forecasts significant growth in soybean cultivation, expecting planted area to rise to 45.2 million hectares in 2023/24.









Production is expected to jump to 159 million metric tons, driven by strong demand, high prices, and favorable exchange rates.

















Exports could reach 95 million metric tons this season, with a forecast of 98.1 million metric tons next season.



The robust demand for Brazilian soy products, especially oil, cements its status as a global agricultural powerhouse.



Research, land expansion, and policy incentives support Brazil's evolution into a leading agricultural exporter.



The nation's focus on the agricultural sector and global food and feed demand solidifies its role as a major soybea supplier.









USDA analysis emphasizes Brazil's agricultural success, notably in soy production, impacting global trade dynamics.









Looking ahead, Brazil aims to continue expanding trade, diversifying markets, and addressing challenges like costs and infrastructure.



This strategy not only ensures Brazil's growth in the agricultural sector but also contributes to sustainable global food systems.

MENAFN21022024007421016031ID1107882827