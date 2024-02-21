Friends“Branch Out” With The Woodland Trust In The National Park

(MENAFN- Pressat) Friends of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs Chairman, John Urquhart, donned his waterproofs recently to spend the day participating with other volunteers in the Woodland Trust's tree planting exercise at Glen Finglas estate, part of the Great Trossachs Forest National Nature Reserve. On the day, the second phase of the planting was completed, putting in 200 hazel and 70 oak trees. In an area of 0.33ha, a total of 150 oak trees and 500 hazel trees will be planted on a west facing slope on generally well drained mineral soil, with the area having been stock fenced prior to planting. All planting stock is grown from seed sourced on the estate and aftercare will involve manual bracken/weed control in late May and July/August as required.

The Friends hope to establish links with conservation bodies in the National Park and are looking forward to working with the Woodland Trust again in the future. Indeed, there are plans afoot to hold a volunteer“Make a Difference Day” to assist with more tree-planting on the estate towards the end of this year.