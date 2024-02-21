(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

2/21/2024 10:12 AM EST

Sprott Inc.2/21/2024 10:09 AM ESTK92 Mining2/21/2024 10:04 AM ESTBausch + Lomb Corporation2/21/2024 9:53 AM ESTGildan Activewear Inc.2/21/2024 9:50 AM ESTElement79 Gold Corp2/21/2024 9:48 AM ESTDescartes Systems Group2/21/2024 9:46 AM ESTAlaska Energy Metals Corp2/21/2024 9:41 AM ESTMeridian Mining UK. S2/21/2024 9:38 AM ESTAvant Technologies, Inc.2/21/2024 8:50 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Stocks in Play

2/21/2024 - 10:44 AM EST - Ero Copper Corp. : Announced its 2023 production results. The company enjoyed record gold production driven by successful completion of the NX 60 Initiative. The Xavantina Operations produced 59,222 ounces of gold in 2023, exceeding the increased guidance range of 55,000 to 59,000 ounces, issued on November 2, 2023, and the original 2023 guidance range of 50,000 to 53,000 ounces. Average processed gold grades of 15.13 grams per tonne represented a 98.8% increase in gold grades as compared to 2022. Ero Copper Corp. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $20.97.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks