Stocks In Play


2/21/2024 3:13:54 PM

    Stocks in Play

    2/21/2024 - 10:44 AM EST - Ero Copper Corp. : Announced its 2023 production results. The company enjoyed record gold production driven by successful completion of the NX 60 Initiative. The Xavantina Operations produced 59,222 ounces of gold in 2023, exceeding the increased guidance range of 55,000 to 59,000 ounces, issued on November 2, 2023, and the original 2023 guidance range of 50,000 to 53,000 ounces. Average processed gold grades of 15.13 grams per tonne represented a 98.8% increase in gold grades as compared to 2022. Ero Copper Corp. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $20.97.





