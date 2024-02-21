(MENAFN- Baystreet) Match Stock Remains Steady After Valentine's Day Lawsuit

CommScope Inches Lower on RAN Advances CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) shares fell slightly, as the company, a global leader in network connectivity, has announced three industry-leading Open RAN (Radio Access Network) advances to its network portfolio-facilitating open, sustainable, and converged 5G indoor networks.CommScope is introducing support for third-party Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DUs) on its flagship all-digital ERA® DAS (distributed antenna system) as well as the award-winning Open RAN-compliant ONECELL® small cell. Additionally, CommScope is seamlessly supporting Open RAN on its in-building radios.“CommScope is taking an important step for the industry in driving the indoor adoption of Open RAN technology,” stated company official Upendra Pingle.“Traditionally, Open RAN has focused on enhancing macro and outdoor networks, but we've extended these benefits to indoor networks to offer unprecedented flexibility in delivering on-premises 5G coverage, capacity, and control for both public and private networks.These innovations are a testament to CommScope's commitment to advancing 5G and underscore our ongoing investment in our partner ecosystem.”CommScope is adding native Open RAN interface support for ERA systems, extending current support for third-party interoperability. This allows venues to adopt open 5G connectivity that is completely digital-not only for the DAS, but also for MNO (mobile network operator) and private network connectivity.COMM shares dropped six cents, or 2.6%, to $2.02.

