Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 21, 2024







Stocks Take Beating as Nvidia Earnings Near AdvertismentU.S. stocks ticked down for a third day in a row Wednesday as traders looked ahead to Nvidia's latest quarterly earnings report.The Dow Jones Industrials fell 66.51 points to 38,497.29.The S&P 500 faded 9.48 points to 4,966.03.The NASDAQ index subtracted 96.08 points to 15,534.69.Nvidia is slated to post its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the bell. Concerns surrounding Nvidia's high valuation have grown leading up to the announcement, as shares of the chipmaker have soared about 230% over the past year. The stock slid about 2% on Wednesday.Elsewhere in corporate news, Palo Alto Networks shed more than 26% after the cybersecurity company cut its full-year revenue guidance. SolarEdge Technologies lost roughly 15%, dropping on weak first-quarter guidance.Wall Street will also have an eye out for the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, seeking further insight on where the central bank stands on rates. This comes on the back of hotter-than-expected economic data the previous week.Prices for the 10-year Treasury dipped, raising yields to 4.30% from Tuesday's 4.27%. Treasury prices and yields move in oppositedirections.Oil prices recovered 56 cents to $77.60 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices skidded $4.10 to $2,035.70.

