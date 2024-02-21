Kuwaiti Charity Inaugurates First Phase Of Sheikh Nawaf Education Complex In Indonesia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Bugis

GARUT, Indonesia, Feb 21 (KUNA) - The Kuwait-based Sheikh Abdullah Al Nouri Charity inaugurated the first phase of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Education Complex in Indonesia Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony, Chargأ© d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Indonesia Advisor Abdullah Yateem Al-Fadhli said Kuwait's charitable projects are a supportive tributary of the country's diplomacy.

He referred that the scheme is part of continued humanitarian, diplomatic and charitable cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Indonesia.

He recalled the UN proclamation of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as a Humanitarian Leader and Kuwait as a Humanitarian Center.

Addressing a ceremony, Al-Fadhli expressed his delight at opening this project, saying the late Amir "Sheikh Nawaf was the Amir of humanity and wisdom who had all positive traits".

Meanwhile, Acting Secretary General of the Awqaf Public Foundation (APF) Nasser Al-Hamad said the total cost of the project hit KD 750,000 (about USD 2.5 million).

He indicated that the late Amir did much in order to enhance brotherhood bonds and friendship between Kuwait and Indonesia.

He stressed that the APF has made all efforts to back Muslim cooperation, partnerships and deals.

Furthermore, Chairman of Sheikh Abdullah Al Nouri Charity Society Abdul-Khaleq Al-Nouri said the first phase of the project is established on an area of 34,873 square meters.

He added that the project includes a mosque that accommodates for more than 800 worshippers, a multipurpose hall, an 18-classroom school for boys, 18 and 8 hostel rooms for boys and girls respectively, a restaurant and an auditorium for 1000 persons.

The project was jointly inaugurated by the Kuwait Embassy, Al-Nouri Society and the APF. (end)

