Uzbekistan, South Korea To Strengthen Collaboration In AI And IT For Crime Prevention

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Diplomats of Uzbekistan's embassy in Seoul held talks with
officials from the Ministry of Interior and Safety of the Republic
of Korea as well as Kyungpook National University, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
The conversation centered around strengthening cooperation and
sharing experiences with the Ministry of Interior of Uzbekistan in
applying artificial intelligence and information technology to
combat crime.
It was noted that there is a stable and positive trend in the
development of cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the
two countries. Video conferences and meetings of experts from both
countries are held on a regular basis. The South Korean side
regularly conducts seminars and workshops for colleagues from
Uzbekistan on cybercrime prevention and the use of modern
information technology in public safety.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize a visit
at the end of March by a delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of
Interior to the Republic of Korea for an in-depth study of South
Korean experience in the use of artificial intelligence in crime
prevention, as well as to discuss further prospects for interaction
in this field. In addition, the South Korean side expressed
readiness to consider training Uzbekistan's Interior Ministry
specialists in Korea in AI and IT.
To ensure the quality implementation of the planned activities,
a decision was made to work on signing a Memorandum of Cooperation
in the field of information technology between educational
institutions of law enforcement agencies of both countries.
MENAFN21022024000195011045ID1107882411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.