Uzbekistan, South Korea To Strengthen Collaboration In AI And IT For Crime Prevention

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Diplomats of Uzbekistan's embassy in Seoul held talks with officials from the Ministry of Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea as well as Kyungpook National University, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

The conversation centered around strengthening cooperation and sharing experiences with the Ministry of Interior of Uzbekistan in applying artificial intelligence and information technology to combat crime.

It was noted that there is a stable and positive trend in the development of cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the two countries. Video conferences and meetings of experts from both countries are held on a regular basis. The South Korean side regularly conducts seminars and workshops for colleagues from Uzbekistan on cybercrime prevention and the use of modern information technology in public safety.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize a visit at the end of March by a delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Interior to the Republic of Korea for an in-depth study of South Korean experience in the use of artificial intelligence in crime prevention, as well as to discuss further prospects for interaction in this field. In addition, the South Korean side expressed readiness to consider training Uzbekistan's Interior Ministry specialists in Korea in AI and IT. To ensure the quality implementation of the planned activities, a decision was made to work on signing a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of information technology between educational institutions of law enforcement agencies of both countries.